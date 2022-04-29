How to see Secret Achievement details for Xbox games

Secret achievements on Xbox have been a bit of a double-edged sword. On one side, they are great for hiding details that could potentially spoil story elements for players. On the other, some games use them on random criteria that do not spoil anything making achievement hunting that much more difficult. Luckily, a new feature is being rolled out where you can view secret achievement details if you choose. Here is how to do it.

As of this writing, secret achievement details are only available for Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead rings. If you are not in these testing rings, you will have to wait for the public release of the feature in a future update.

To view secret achievement details, all you need to do is pull up the achievement in question, and there will be a new option here called Reveal details. Click it, and the achievement description will be made visible to you until you decide to hide it again.

Image via @neonepiphany on Twitter

Keep in mind that if you are looking for the description of secret achievements, you are putting yourself at risk of seeing a spoiler. That being said, the choice is completely yours if you decide to go forward with it or not. By default, secret achievement descriptions will still be hidden.