How to set up a controller for use with Lost Ark

Lost Ark is an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games that requires some precise controls and inputs. While it’s recommended to play the game with a keyboard and mouse for easier controls, there are still some people who likely prefer using a controller instead. If you aren’t comfortable with the keyboard and mouse, you’re in luck! There is an option in the game to use a controller instead of the classic KBM combo.

All you have to do is plug in a controller to your computer using a USB cable. The controller should instantly start working once plugged in without having to do any fancy setup. If this doesn’t work, then try the following:

Go to the bottom right of the screen and hit “Services”

Go to the “Settings” page

Go to the “Gamepad” tab

Tick the “Use Gamepad” check box

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As you can see in the image above, you can also change the hotkeys on your controller on the same page. Unfortunately for Dualshock users, the defeat controller notation follows Xbox notations. If you are using a Dualshock controller, this is something to keep in mind.

If you still are unable to use your controller in-game, then the problem most likely lies with Steam itself. Head to your Steam settings, click on the Controller page, choose General Controller Settings, and then make sure the controller configuration is correct. For example, if you are using an Xbox controller, you need to make sure that Steam recognizes Xbox inputs.

If this does not work, then the issue most likely lies with the controller itself. As a last resort, you can try opening the game in “Big Picture Mode” and see if that helps. Otherwise, you’ll probably need to acquire a new controller for the game.

That’s all you need to know about setting up a controller for Lost Ark! Enjoy your time in Arkesia with your joysticks!