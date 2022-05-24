The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a great accessory to have. It feels much better as a standard controller compared to the Joy-Cons with its bigger buttons and the way it is formed to fit in your hand. That being said, you can also use it on your PC for various games, including MultiVersus. If you want to play the new WB game similarly to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it is pretty easy. Here is how to set up your Pro controller for it.

Related: How to set up a PlayStation controller for MultiVersus

How to set up a Switch Pro controller for MultiVersus

To set up your Nintendo Switch Pro controller for use on MultiVersus on PC, all you are going to need is a USB-C cable, which you should have anyway for charging it and other devices around your house. Plug your controller into the PC and open up Steam.

At the top left corner of the screen, select Steam and open up Settings. Go to the Controller section and click on General Controller Settings. Now a big picture mode for your controller settings will open up. Among the options listed here is Switch Pro Configuration Support. Make sure that is checked, and your controller is now ready to play any Steam game. Below that is Use Nintendo Button Layout. If that is checked, your buttons will work as marked on the controller. If not, Steam will use your controller like an Xbox controller layout, so A and B will be switched, as will X and Y.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Now with your Switch Pro controller connected, you can change its button layout by right-clicking on Multiversus in your Library and selecting Edit Steam Controller Configuration. Here you can choose what each input in the game will do when using your Pro controller.