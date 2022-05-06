GShade is one of the best shaders out there, and it’s been optimized for a handful of games, including Elder Scrolls Online. The game is getting a bit old now, so it doesn’t quite stand up against later MMOs like New World. This guide explains how to set up GShade for Elder Scrolls Online so you can play it with an entirely new appreciation for its looks.

How to install GShade for Elder Scrolls Online

Image via Bethesda

GShade has been built from the ground up to be easy to install and use. This includes the process of downloading it. You need to visit the official GShade website and pick the version for your system, Windows or Linux. When you’ve chosen one, set the installer to download and go and make a cup of tea while you wait.

Once the installer has been downloaded, open it and click “Yes” on the first screen. The agreement on it is more of a joke from developer Gposers, so don’t take the part about the company owning your soul literally. The part you need to care about comes next when choosing where to direct GShade to. You need to pick the .exe file for Elder Scrolls Online since this is what the program will need to interface with.

Finally, you must choose the correct executable architecture for your device, Windows 32 bit or 64 bit, for example, and your graphics API, such as DirectX12. Then, you can install GShade and restart your computer. This will ensure everything is closed and reopened properly before trying to run a freshly installed program.

How to set up GShade for Elder Scrolls Online

Image via Bethesda

The last part of this whole process is opening GShade and selecting the shaders you want to enable. The big red button that displays when you open the program will tell you if there’s an update you need to download. There shouldn’t be one if this is a new install. The options on the left-hand side allow you to see what shaders are available and turn them on or off. We’d recommend disabling all the game-specific ones outside of those designed for Elder Scrolls Online since they won’t work well in the game. Then, you can launch the game and enjoy the shaders you’ve switched on.