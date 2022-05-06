GShade is one of the most powerful shader packages for PC games. It’s been built from the ground up to work with other shaders such as ReShade 3, ReShade 4, FaeShade, MoogleShade, StormShade, and more. This guide explains how to set up GShade for The Sims 4, so you can start using it on your favorite PC game.

How to install GShade for The Sims 4

Screenshot via The Sims YouTube channel

GShade has been packaged with an installer that makes setting it up as easy as installing your game. The first thing you’ll need to do is visit the official GShade website and find the right installer for you. At the time of writing, you can only use GShade on either Windows or Linux operating systems. So select your version and start downloading the package.

Once the installer has been downloaded, you’ll be able to open it and start the process. Click “Yes” on the first page to be taken to the install location for GShade. You need to point the program to the .exe file for The Sims 4, which is different from how other shaders work. Once you’ve selected the right location, you can move on.

The next couple of parts of the install process see you selecting which executable architecture you have, for example, Windows 32 bit or 64 bit, and your graphics API, for example, DirectX12. This will lead you to a complete installation of GShade.

How to use GShade with The Sims 4

Image via EA

Now that GShade is installed, you can open it on your computer and update it using the big red button if there’s an update available. This button will often tell you that there aren’t any available updates, meaning you’ve got the latest version. You can click through the options in this control panel to change specific filepaths should you move your game files. You can also alter the popup windows and turn on or off particular functions within GShade. Some are made specifically for Final Fantasy 14, so there’s no point in having them enabled for The Sims 4. When you’re happy with everything, you can boot up The Sims 4 and start using GShade to play it like never before. If you’re ever stuck or can’t make something work in GShade, visit the shader’s official website to check the FAQ or send a question directly to the developer.