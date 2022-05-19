If you have wondered who would win in a fight between Shaggy from Scooby-Doo or Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes, MultiVersus finally lets you find out the answer. The platform fighter, or “Smash Bros. Clone,” pits different characters from across Warner Bros. properties against each other. The full MultiVersus roster includes a ton of variety, with Batman, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and even the Iron Giant. While MultiVersus is free-to-play and will be going into open beta later this summer, the closed alpha is currently running now until May 27. If you got an invite into the closed alpha, you can invite up to three friends to join you. Here is how to share invite codes for the MultiVersus closed alpha.

Head to the WB Games website

According to the official MultiVersus FAQ page, players who have been invited to the closed alpha get to send three invites to other people to also join the closed alpha. This can be done by going to the WB Games website and looking at your own account. Here, select the “beta management” option on the left side of the webpage and go to the MultiVersus section. Here, there will be an “invite friends” option. Click on that and you will be given a unique URL to send to up to three friends. This URL will allow them to access the closed alpha.

It’s important to note that depending on how you received your code, you may need to download the MultiVersus closed alpha and sign into it with your account before this option appears in the menu. If you haven’t connected your WB Games account to either your PSN/Xbox account first, that might also be required. Since MultiVersus is cross-play across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC, you can invite friends who play on any of those platforms and team up together, regardless of system.