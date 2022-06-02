How to sign up for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X invite-only ordering on Amazon

Getting your hands on a current-gen console is tricky. Supply chain shortages mean that you have to be on top of retailer stock when looking purchase a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S. Bots aren’t helping, since they can scrape websites and snatch up consoles before real people even get a chance. Amazon is looking to combat this with a new invite-only ordering system for items in high demand. It’s starting with game consoles, so if you’re in the market for one, here’s what you need to do to make use of the new system.

How to sign up

First, note that the system is launching today in the United States only, and it’s available for just the PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X invites will be starting in the next few days, and Amazon will expand the program into more territories sometime after that. Additionally, you do not need to be a Prime member to make use of this. If you go to the Amazon listing for either product, you’ll see a “Request Invitation” button in place of the usual “Add to Cart” option. Clicking that will register you to be able to purchase your respective console when it becomes available. That’s all there is to it for sign-ups.

What happens next

At that point, you’ll have to wait for Amazon to contact you. You’ll receive an email with the option to view and purchase the console you selected. Note that this will only be available to you within a certain window of time from the email being sent out — the limit will be clearly written in the message. If it expires, you’ll need to request another invitation. Clicking through your email invitation will send you to the product page, where the usual purchasing options will be available. From there, you can proceed with your order as if it were any other item.