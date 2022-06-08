Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features the return of Task Force 141, featuring Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and many others. It’s also a direct sequel to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 reboot. Before the game launches, all players have the chance to jump into the game’s Open Beta. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open beta and what will be available in it.

How to get the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta

Right now, the only way to access the Open Beta following the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 World Reveal trailer is to pre-order the game. You need to make your way over to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 website to submit your order and grab your copy of the game. There will be digital versions of the games available, featuring the Standard and Vault edition of Modern Warfare 2.

A majority will likely grab the Standard Edition, but the Vault edition comes with a Red Team 141 Operator Pack, four operators (Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price), FJX Cinder, and the first season of the upcoming Modern Warfare II season pass with 50 Tier Skips. Access to the Open Beta will be available regardless of the copy you grab, so long as you pre-order the game.

At this time, we do not know the exact release date of the Open Beta for Modern Warfare 2. However, the full release of the game will be available on October 28.