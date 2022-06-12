How to sign up for the Diablo 4 beta

Diablo IV is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games coming down the pipeline. While we still are unsure about when the title will actually release as of this writing, there is a chance for you to get your hands on it early if you are lucky. Here is how to sign up for the Diablo IV beta.

How to sign up for the Diablo IV beta

Signing up for the Diablo IV beta is super simple and straightforward. First, go to the official Blizzard Entertainment website for the game and sign in to your Battle.net account in the top right corner. Note that you will need to be at least 18 years old to have access to the site. When signed in, scroll down until you find the pre-register button. Click it and the page will refresh putting your name into the potential accounts drawn to participate in future betas on Battle.net.

As of this writing, we are unsure when the beta is taking place, but we could get some answers at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase happening later today. If that is the case, there is potential for a console version as well, but that is speculation. The sign up for the beta randomly went live in the middle of the night, so it might have been accidentally activated early. We will update this post when we have more information on the situation.

In the meantime, you can debate amongst the community when Diablo IV will actually release.