Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is an upcoming mobile game that is a retelling of the games within the Final Fantasy VII sub-franchise. The game was announced a while back, with a new trailer being released during Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Livestream. The new trailer also revealed that a closed beta for the title will be available later in 2022 for iOS and Android devices. Continue reading to learn more about the closed beta and how to sign up for it.

How to sign up for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis closed beta

At the time of this writing, there is no way to sign up for the Ever Crisis closed beta. An app for the game isn’t available to download on any App store and the Ever Crisis webpage on the Square Enix website simply says the game is coming in 2022. We will update this page when Square Enix officially releases sign-ups for the closed beta.

Ever Crisis is a retelling of the main Final Fantasy VII games, covering major story points in the original Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core, and the Remake. You get to play classic iconic characters like Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Zack. The game will allow the player to change the characters’ different outfits. The game will be limited to specific regions and will be free-to-play with microtransactions.

Ever Crisis uses a mixture of different types of graphics. When in combat, the game uses high-resolution graphics that are based on the models from the Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, when traveling in the overworld, Ever Crisis uses lower definition chibi-based graphics. The chibi-based graphics are more akin to the original Final Fantasy VII.

The main tagline for Ever Crisis is “Another Possibility for a Remake,” implying that Ever Crisis will feature its own version of the events of the Final Fantasy VII universe. The trailer hints as much with footage of Sephiroth in the flames changing back and forth with different models.