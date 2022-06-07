How to sign up for the Halo Infinite campaign network co-op test

When Halo Infinite launched on PC and Xbox consoles at the tail end of 2021, it arrived without any campaign co-op support. Local and online co-op has been a staple of the Halo series for years, so the feature has been sorely missed. That’ll be fixed in the future, and your opportunity to try network co-op ahead of time is coming up. Here’s how to get in on it.

Related: Halo Infinite head of design leaves studio, causing fan concern

How do I sign up for the co-op test?

The campaign network co-op test is only open to Halo Insiders, but luckily anyone can become one. It’s free and easy to sign up for the program. Just go to the Halo Insider website and click “join Halo Insider.” You’ll need to register with your Microsoft account, which should already be tied to the Xbox Live account that you use for Halo Infinite. Upon joining Halo Insider, you can opt into future betas, including the upcoming co-op test. This doesn’t guarantee you’ll be invited, but having an up-to-date profile is how you’ll put your name in the hat.

When is the test?

The steps to sign up are straightforward, but the campaign network co-op test’s date is more nebulous. The official Halo Twitter account only said that developer 343 Industries “is planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July.” A whole month is a big window, so hopefully, we hear something more concrete soon. The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12 or the second Xbox stream on June 14 could be opportunities to provide us with the finer details, but more information has been promised either way.

When will co-op release?

This is another question with an unclear answer. The most recent response from 343 is that co-op will be added to Halo Infinite in August of this year. Forge Mode is planned to release just after that, in September.