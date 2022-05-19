How to sign up for the Marvel Snap beta

Marvel Snap seems to be the next big collectible card game to hit the market, and you can now sign up for the game’s closed beta on Android. Here is how to sign up and the survey questions that will be asked of you.

Marvel Snap was just announced on Thursday, and you can now sign up for the closed beta for the game on Android only. Unfortunately, iOS and PC have been left out as of the time of writing. Follow this link and you’ll be ready to sign up for the beta. Keep in mind that only people living in United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand can play Marvel Snap currently.

When you click the link, you’ll be answering some questions in a survey before getting an opportunity to sign up for the Marvel Snap beta. It will ask you about your favorite genres, how long you play PC and mobile games weekly, and if you’re willing to voluntarily give feedback to the developer Second Dinner.

After answering all these questions, you’ll be under consideration to get access to Marvel Snap. If the staff members think you’re a good fit for the beta, they will send an email your way. A nice plus is that your progress will be carried over to the full version of Marvel Snap when it releases.