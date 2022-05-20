How to sign up for the MultiVersus Closed Alpha

MultiVersus, the upcoming beat-em-up title featuring a hefty swathe of the Warner Bros. IP catalog, has finally launched a closed alpha for the game. Anyone feeling impatient to see whether Bugs Bunny or Arya Stark would win in a fight (my money’s on the rabbit, with his decades of experience) can now sign up to test out an early build of the game. Here’s how to get in on the hype.

Signing up for the MultiVersus closed alpha

Through the MultiVersus website

The process for signing up for the MultiVersus alpha is pretty straightforward. Head to the official MultiVersus site and you’ll see a big button labelled “Closed Alpha Sign Up.” Click it, and you’ll be prompted to either create a new WB Games account or log in to one if you have one already. Either way, once you’re logged in, you’ll be asked to confirm that you want to register for the alpha. Once that’s done, you’ll just have to wait — registering interest doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be selected for the alpha, but if you are you’ll receive an email with a redemption code. Codes will continue to be sent out up until the alpha period closes on May 27.

Inviting friends and family

Luckily, this isn’t the only way folks can get in on the action. Those who are lucky enough to receive a redemption code for the alpha will find that they can invite up to three others to join them. Simply access your WB Games account, click on “Beta Management,” and click “Invite a Friend” under the MultiVersus section. You’ll be granted a URL which you can send to a friend or family member so they can join you in the game. This is probably to make it easier to set up and test out private multiplayer matches, so feel free to put the game through its paces.