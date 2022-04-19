How to sign up for the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Beta

The time has come again. The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, was announced with a cinematic trailer and reveal stream, and you can sign up for a chance to enter the fight sooner in the upcoming beta.

Signing up for the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight beta is easy. First, head to the official Dragonflight page and click on the Beta Opt-In either on the top banner or at the bottom of the page. You’ll then be prompted to log into your Battle.net account. Completing the login will officially sign you up for the beta. You’ll receive a “Thank You” message if you successfully join the beta.

You can access the beta login screen, alongside a news roundup, from the BattleNet app you use to launch World of Warcraft and other Activision Blizzard titles. There’s no beta opt-in from the app, and you’ll be redirected to the browser page, but the news roundup is viewable.

If you’re invited to explore a new age in Azeroth, you’ll experience a new story as the dragonflights return to the Isles and a new playable space called The Waking Shores. Play a new character race-and-class combo called the Dracthyr Evoker and ride the dragons themselves with a new, highly customizable mount system with Dragonriding. There are even new professions in Crafting and other money-making schemes, new Talent trees, and a reworked HUD. The requisite level cap increase (up to 70) and new Raids and Dungeons are also present.