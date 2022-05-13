How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero Beta test

Zenless Zone Zero is the newest upcoming game from HoYoverse, the developers of the gacha warlord Genshin Impact. The resounding success of the latter game is allowing the company to branch out with different offerings, and Zenless Zone Zero will be the latest in a long catalog of new gacha games, including Tears of Themis and the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail. Alongside a trailer and details about the game, which utilizes a science-fiction setting with roguelike elements, Zenless Zone Zero will allow players to experience the game first-hand in an open beta test. But how does one sign up?

Those who want to sign up for Zenless Zone Zero may be familiar with other HoYoverse games and their method of beta recruitment. All you have to do is visit the game’s official website and avert your attention to the top right of the screen. There, you’ll find a large “sign-up button” which is a link that takes you to a survey page. Complete that survey to solidify your chances of participating in the Zenless Zone Zero beta test.

Completing the survey will reward you with a “sign-up successful” notice, but this doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the closed beta, unfortunately. All Zenless Zero Zone hopefuls can do after this moment is to keep an eye on their inboxes. If they are chosen to participate in the closed beta test, they will receive their invite through email.

The beta test will only be available for players on PC and iOS. Presumably, there will be more platforms to participate in in the future. As with all of HoYoverse’s closed beta tests, your progress will also not carry over. This is instead a way to get a feel for the game’s gameplay instead of getting a headstart.