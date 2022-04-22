The Outlaws update for No Man’s Sky added many new mechanics for players, from solar ships to recruitable comrades who will help you destroy pirate scum. One of the most interesting new systems is smuggling goods, an incredibly profitable career path. This guide explains how to smuggle goods in No Man’s Sky, so you can make your fortune and retire as an explorer.

Step 1: Buy smuggled goods

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you can smuggle anything, you need to acquire it. In this instance, you must buy some smuggled goods from the Contraband Agent in the space station in a pirate-controlled system. These may be expensive, but the cash you’ll make from selling them is well worth it. Buy as many smuggled goods as you feel comfortable carrying. After that, it’s time to do something illegal.

Step 2: Travel to a safe system and sell the goods

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With smuggled goods in hand, warp to a new system that pirates don’t control. When you fly to the space station there, you should be able to sell your smuggled goods for a higher price than you purchased them. Sell them, and you’ll have successfully smuggled them. On your way, it’s worth watching out for trouble from Sentinels in the area that may want to take you out. Pirates can also come along if they scan your cargo and identify the valuable goods in your cargo bay. If you’re attacked, you need to defend yourself and destroy all enemy ships before getting to the space station and selling your smuggled items.