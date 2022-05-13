How to solve the Converted Tower puzzle in Elden Ring

The Converted Tower is just one of the many towers that can be found throughout the Lands Between. This one, like many of the others, has an interesting puzzle that you need to solve in order to gain access to the reward at the top. The only clue that you get to help you with the puzzle is a message that says, “Erudition guide thee!” That’s not much to go off to help you solve a puzzle. Here is how you can solve the Converted Tower puzzle in Elden Ring.

Get the Twinsage Glintstone Crown

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Twinsage Glintstone Crown is one of the hidden headpieces you can find in Raya Lucaria Academy. To obtain it, you will need to get into the academy and find your way to the rooftops. You can get onto the rooftops after reaching the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. From there, go to the left side of the courtyard and follow the rooftops to the Church of the Cuckoo. You will find a crystal crab in this area that will drop you the headpiece after you kill it.

Get the Erudition gesture

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second thing you need to do is obtain the Erudition gesture. This gesture is given to you by Thops in the Church of Irith. To get this gesture, you will need to obtain the Academy Glintstone Key as part of his quest from the rafters in the Church of the Cuckoo in Raya Lucaria Academy. After getting the key, give it to Thops and he will give you the gesture.

Erudition guide thee

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After obtaining both the Erudition gesture and the Twinsage Glintstone Crown, head back to the Converted Tower and perform the gesture while wearing the headpiece. Perform the gesture in front of the statue in the tower. Afterward, a ladder will appear behind the statue giving you access to the upper levels and the Memory Stone at the top.