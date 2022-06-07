How to spawn Cold, Temperate, or Warm Frogs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are three different kinds of Frogs that you can encounter in the 1.19 The Wild update. However, you will likely only see one in most worlds unless you do a little bit of intervention. If you want to fill out your home area with different colored Frogs, here is how to spawn Cold, Temperate, and Warm Frogs in Minecraft.

How to spawn all Frog variants in Minecraft

The kind of Frogs you see in Minecraft will depend on the biome that that Frog grew from a Tadpole into adulthood in. Because Frogs only naturally spawn in swamps, you will regularly see Temperate frogs in your world. However, if you breed some Frogs and collect Tadpoles in a bucket, you can take them to a different biome to become one of the other colored Frogs. Here are all of the biomes each kind of Frog will come from.

Cold (green)

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Frozen Ocean

Frozen Peaks

Frozen River

Grove

Ice Spikes

Jagged Peaks

Meadow

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Beach

Snowy Plains

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Taiga

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Hills

Temperate (orange)

Beach

Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Flower Forest

Forest

Meadow‌

Old Growth Birch Forest

Plains

River

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

Warm (gray)

Badlands

Bamboo Jungle

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Desert

Eroded Badlands

Jungle

Nether Wastes

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Soul Sand Valley

Sparse Jungle

Stony Peaks

Warped Forest

Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands

Once your Tadpole has grown into one of the above colored Frogs, you can place a Lead on it and take it somewhere else, or make it follow you by holding out Seagrass that it will want to eat. Leading them to an area with Slime can make it so you consistently can return for new Slimeballs in the area.