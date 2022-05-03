How to start Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2

The Guardian Games have returned to Destiny 2. In it, you’ll be competing against other Guardians to prove who is the best class of the three in a heated match-up to prove who can earn the most medals. You can earn these medals in multiple ways, and you want to make sure you earn more than the other two classes. You’ll want to make sure you start the event off correctly. Here’s what you need to know about how to start the Guardian Games 2022 event in Destiny 2.

When you launch into the game, you’ll want o make your way over to The Tower. You can select this option when you jump into the game, and it should be at the center of the map. When you land, you’ll need to make your way over to the center of the stage and speak with Eva, the lead of the event, who’ve likely seen in other events.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After speaking with Eva, you’ll be able to receive the Best in Class quest. Upon doing so, you’ll receive the chance to choose your preferred armor choice to represent your Class in the event. After speaking with her, you’ll receive Laurels to help you get started.

The Guardian Games 2022 will go on for several weeks to cap out Season 16 before Season 17 arrives. If you’re looking to participate in the event, there are multiple ways to earn Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum members, and you’ll need to make sure you bring them to the Podium to earn points for your class. You’ll also want to check out Strike Scoring and a new feature added for Guardian Games 2022.