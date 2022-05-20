How to start the Glutton’s Gamble DLC in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The second Wonderlands DLC, Glutton’s Gamble, has you fight against the evil Sand Witch, Imelda. To do so, you will need to have your confectionary wits about you as you collect various ingredients across a new dungeon filled with food-themed chaos. Of course, before you can do such a thing, you will need to know how to access the DLC. Much like the previous DLC, Coiled Captors, you will need to see Vesper. Here is how you start the Glutton’s Gamble DLC in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The DLC area of the Wonderlands is called Dreamveil Overlook. If you have never been there before, you can find this area just outside of Brighthoof near the Shrine of Mool Ah. This area became available alongside the Coiled Captors DLC and lets you interact with the new NPC Vesper, spin the Wheel of Fate, and access the DLCs. This area also comes with vending machines and a quick-change station so you don’t need to travel back to Brighthoof in the middle of your DLC runs.

If you bought the Season Pass, you will automatically be granted access to the DLC after obtaining it for free from the store of your console (I.E. the Playstation store or Microsoft store). You can also purchase the DLC from the store if you have not purchased the Season Pass. Those who have already completed the Coiled Captors DLC can go straight to Dreamveil Overlook and access the new mirror to the left of the Coiled Captors mirror. If you have not completed the previous DLC, you will need to complete the short quest where you interact with Vesper and learn about the Wheel of Fate. Once that is complete, you will gain access to the mirror for the Glutton’s Gamble DLC.