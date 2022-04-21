The Shrouded Deep adventure in Sea of Thieves has you working with Belle and Merrick to complete a special ritual. You’ll be taking on four unique Megalodons to summon the Shrouded Ghost in it. Before you can begin worrying about the Megalodons you’ll need to hunt down, you need to start the adventure. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to start The Shrouded Deep adventure in Sea of Thieves.

You’ll be dropped into a tavern whenever you join a Sea of Thieves server. From here, you’ll want to proceed to the entrance and speak with Larianna. At the bottom, she’ll have the option of “Begin Adventure,” which you’ll want to select. From there, she’ll hand you the letter. You can find it by going to your quest tab in your Item and Quest Radial menu. It will explain that you need to find Merrick and Belle at coordinates M12.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be able to find a shipwreck at the given coordinates with Merrick and Belle onboard. Your time to reach this location will vary based on your starting position in Sea of Thieves. Once you’ve arrived, all you have to do is speak with Belle, and you can begin searching for the Megalodon souls to continue the ritual.