How to start the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor story side quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.15 adds a ton of new side stories for the player to experience. Most of these chains are continuing from narrative beats set up over previous expansions, but Square Enix has also introduced a brand new storyline involving everyone’s favorite Scion secretary, Tataru. The Tataru’s Grand Endeavor storyline is easy enough to unlock if the player has kept up with the Endwalker story content.

Unlocking the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest

The prerequisites to unlocking the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest are actually quite slim. Players need only to have a discipline of war or magic job at level 90 and have completed the Endwalker main story.

Unlike the other new quests in Patch 6.15, players also need to finish the Newfound Adventure post-Endwalker main story quests in order to unlock Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. For players just coming back from Endwalker’s initial launch, Newfound Adventure can be started by none other than Tataru herself at X:6.0 Y:5.9 at the Rising Stones in Mor Dhona.

Following this main story quest eventually leads to the current ending quest A Satrap’s Duty. Completing this step will unlock the ability to see the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest in Old Sharlayan.

Where to start the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor quest

Once the above prerequisites are complete, players will find the NPC Mehdjina near Tataru’s Boutique at X:11.8 Y:9.8 in Old Sharlayan. She will offer the quest Small Business, Big Dreams. This is the starting quest for Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

Players will discover that Tataru wants to expand the influence of her business to develop trade relations around the world. She convinces you to act as her sales pitch person, and sends you off to the three main Eorzean city states to meet with clients.

Currently, this chain is only a single quest. However, the story will continue in future Endwalker patches. Players looking to see more stories in Patch 6.15 can unlock the Arkasodara tribe quests and the custom delivery NPC Ameliance Leveilleur, as well as continue the Hildibrand and Omega storylines.