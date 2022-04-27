Controlling Arrakis doesn’t mean you have the be fighting it out against the other factions in Dune: Spice Wars all the time. There might be one or two you can strike deals with to gain a temporary alliance, even if you’re only hunting down precious resources to add to your trove. To do this, you’ll need to create trade routes and strike treaties with the other parties. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to start trades and treaties in Dune: Spice Wars.

How to trade in Dune: Spice Wars

When you’re ready to begin trading with a faction, click on their picture in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. After clicking on their portrait, you’ll enter a screen where you’ll have the option to trade with them. You’ll see all of the available resources and the ones they have available. From here, you want to select the materials you want to trade from them and what you’re willing to trade to them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upon developing trade with a faction, you can select how many resources you want to offer them in exchange for a resource you want to receive. If the faction is willing to accept the trade, you’ll see the trade bar go up, and it will be green. When a faction is unwilling to make a trade, the bar in the center will be going down.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You want to try and increase the middle bar as high as possible without giving the opposing faction a large amount of a single resource in a trade. After you’ve settled on the resource amounts for the trade, you will then submit it, and the faction will agree or disagree. Even if a trade is high, there’s a chance the faction will not accept it.

How to create treaties in Dune: Spice Wars

The format is the same for treaties, and they appear on the same screen. Click on the opposing faction’s portrait on the top-right of your screen to open the screen. Rather than trading in resources, the treaties feature an agreement between the two factions, supplying them with a specific resource for two months. For example, in a Research Agreement, two factions exchange 15% of their knowledge with each other, but both factions will lose one point in their Authority production while the treaty is happening.

You’ll want to create a treaty with a faction with a high amount of Knowledge, Solari, or create a non-aggression pact to promote peace between you for a set amount of time.

After the treaty has been signed, it will continue for two months before you will have the option to renew it on the Trading screen.