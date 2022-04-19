How to summon Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You’ve beaten the game, rescued the Wonderlands, and unlocked the Chaos Chamber. Are you ready to take on the secret raid bosses? There are four raid bosses hidden within the Chaos Chamber that you must complete puzzles to find. These puzzles aren’t obvious and you can do many runs before you even notice them. Here is how you summon Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Gloopathoth has the more difficult puzzle to complete when you compare it to the other raid bosses. You will need to be aware of your surroundings to complete this puzzle. To begin the puzzle, you will need to find the blue rune hidden within the Chaos Chamber. You can find the runes for three of the raid bosses during your Chaos Chamber runs if you want to fight more than one of them at the end.

When you find the blue rune, interact with it. This will make the rune turn into a small wisp and fly around the area you’re in. Follow it to two locations; where it creates a sheet of ice on the ground and three orbs above it, and where it creates a pool of water with a water orb above it. You will need to know the location of both to complete the puzzle.

Now that you know where both ice and water pools are. Go stand on the sheet of ice with the three orbs above it. When you do this, the screen will change for a short while. One of the orbs will float down and start following you. Don’t let it touch you or the environment. Doing so will cause the orb to break. You need to lead the ice orb over to the water orb.

When the ice orb is close to the water orb, shoot the ice orb to break it. This will make the water orb turn to ice and shatter as well, completing the puzzle. Don’t worry, you have three chances to complete the puzzle if you fail. After completing the puzzle, beat the boss at the end of the Chaos Chamber to get a red portal to appear. Follow the red portal to the raid boss room and the fight can begin.