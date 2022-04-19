How to summon The Maker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Maker is the big daddy of all the secret raid bosses. This monstrous being is hard to summon into your game because there are a lot of steps to do it. If you have fought any of the other raid bosses, you have seen this boss; it is Tiny Tina herself. A monstrous teenager who wants nothing more than to end your Chaos Chamber run in shame. If you want to fight her then here is how you can summon The Maker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Summoning The Maker takes some time but it can be done during any Chaos Chamber run. The key to summoning her is to summon all of the other raid bosses; Gloopathoth, Barkenstein, and Bunnidhog. All of these bosses pose a real challenge if you aren’t prepared to fight them. The key to summoning all of these raid bosses is finding their runes and completing their puzzles. Bunnidhog’s rune is yellow, Gloopathoth’s is blue, and Barkenstein’s is green. Make sure to search each room after completing it to find the runes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Completing the puzzles for the raid bosses is rather easy. Here is a brief summary of how to complete each of their puzzles.

Bunnidhog: Interact with the yellow rune. Follow the wisp that spawns until it creates an orb. Shoot the orb and avoid the spotlight that spins around. If you get caught in the spotlight, you will fail the puzzle. When the orb breaks, the puzzle is complete.

Barkenstein: Interact with the green rune and follow the wisp that spawns. The wisp will create a mushroom. Jump on the mushroom to make seeds fly out. Shoot the seeds when they turn purple. Do it correctly three times and the puzzle will be complete. If the seeds hit the ground, you fail.

Gloopathoth: Interact with the blue rune and follow the wisp. It will create an ice puddle and a water puddle. Stand on the ice puddle until an ice orb starts following you. Lead the ice orb over to the water orb that spawns above the water puddle. Shoot the ice orb next to the water orb to turn the water into ice and complete the puzzle.

Once you reach the end of your Chaos Chamber run, you will find a red portal that leads to the raid bosses. Defeat each raid boss in a gauntlet. This will be quite difficult. After all the fights, The Maker will come out and fight you.