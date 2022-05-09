How to survive bloodhunts in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is a battle royale game with many subtle changes and additions that make for a varied experience across every match. One of these additions is bloodhunts, which are also linked to in-game challenges. This guide explains how to survive bloodhunts, so you can earn as much experience as possible and level up faster.

Tips for surviving bloodhunts

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re the focus of a bloodhunt, you’ve got a target on your back, and every player on the map is coming to claim it. You can’t hide because an outline of you is revealed to all surrounding players. Instead, you need to run. Find any way to avoid being in another player’s line of sight. Move over rooftops, then drop down and run through alleys. Keep shifting your verticality to dissuade other players from following you. If players shoot at you, try using an ability to become invisible or teleport away. One trick we like using is to place a teleport destination to our left, run for five seconds, then teleport back to confuse our pursuers.

You may have to make a stand and kill the players chasing you at times. This isn’t always easy because they could be better equipped than you. Try to make the most of the environment, battling near water, for example, so you have a chance of getting a quick kill from a shark. The key is that you only need to run for 60 seconds. Once the timer has ended, you aren’t highlighted anymore. However, it’s worth running and finding a good hiding place just in case someone is still following you from when the bloodhunt was active.

You simply need to outlive the timer for any challenges linked to surviving bloodhunts. Trigger a bloodhunt by feeding on a human, avoid other players for 60 seconds, and repeat the process to survive as many bloodhunts as possible in a single match.

What are bloodhunts?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Bloodhunts are a state in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt that you can trigger by breaking The Masquerade. This is the law in the game that protects all vampires, essentially stating that if you do anything to show the rest of the world that vampires exist, you will be hunted down and killed. In this game, feeding on a human in front of other humans breaks The Masquerade, resulting in a bloodhunt for you. The result is that your position is revealed for everyone on the map to see for 60 seconds, and they’re actively encouraged to hunt you down and kill you.