how-to-switch-between-first-person-and-third-person-in-arma-reforger

Arma Reforger has many mechanics that take a while to master. The game’s tutorial throws a lot of information at you in a short space of time, and it’s tough to recall it all in your first few matches. That’s why we put this guide together for something you’ll be doing all the time, switching between first and third person views.

How to swap cameras

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You switch cameras in Arma Reforger on the gamepad by double-clicking the right analog stick. However, this can be configured to whatever you want. We suggest changing this button to something that you’re used to so you can find it easily in a pinch. After all, this is a game that can go from a relaxing stroll in the hills of Everon to an intense gunfight with no idea how many people are shooting at you very quickly.

There are many reasons to change your camera. First person provides a much more immersive experience, helping you feel like you’re really on Everon alongside other soldiers fighting for ground. On the other hand, third person allows you to see things you can’t in first person. For example, your field of view is much larger, meaning you can catch enemies hiding around trees in the distance. This camera is also brilliant for peeking around corners or a bend in the road to check if the coast is clear or if there’s an ambush lying in wait.

The other key reason you’ll need to change your camera is for driving. The camera shakes a lot when you’re in first person, and this is taken to the extreme when in a vehicle, even if you’re driving. It can be pretty distracting, so it’s often better to swap to third person. You also can’t appreciate the jumps you make and the other epic moments you create if you restrict yourself to a first person view in a vehicle. For soldiers in the back of a personnel carrier, this would mean nothing but a sense that you’re flying, rolling, or suddenly stopping, followed by either gunfire or some sort of explanation from the driver.