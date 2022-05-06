How to switch to your kid before dying in BitLife

In BitLife, the game is not over if your main character dies. Instead, you’ll have the opportunity to play as your kid and see how they fare in a world you left. Depending on how much money your primary character left, you could leave your kid a fortune, setting them up for life. However, is there a way to switch to your kid before your character dies in BitLife?

How to switch to your kid before dying

The only way to swap to your kid before your main character passes away is if you have GodMode on your BitLife account. With GodMode, you can change nearly every aspect of the game to favor your character. For example, you can modify the stats of any NPC you meet or even your character to ensure they have exactly what it takes to be accepted for specific jobs. You can also increase several hidden stats you may not have encountered before.

Typically, if your character dies, you’ll become one of your kids, and you’ll be able to start up like them. However, if you want a fresh start while also receiving your main character’s money, you’ll need to make sure you have GodMode. This exclusive mode is only available if you pay for it using real-world money. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait for your character to pass through natural or unnatural causes, and then you’ll begin playing as their kid. GodMode can be helpful to play the experience you want to enjoy in BitLife, especially if money is a big struggle for you.