The surrounding villages in Dune: Spice Wars are the main way for your faction to expand out from their starting territory and expand their territory. The more villages you have, the more access to resources, defenses, and you’ll be able to add more Spice to your stockpile, depending on the village’s location. In this guide, we will cover how to take over villages in Dune: Spice Wars.

You’ll need to find a village first. You can use your Urnithopters to recon an area and then discover it in a new region. When a village has been discovered for the first time, it will be neutral if another faction has not already claimed it. If it’s neutral, you’ll have the opportunity to take it for yourself, but a militia will protect the population. You’ll need to defeat that militia before taking it over.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can review the militia protecting the village by clicking on the town. You’ll see small icons indicating the type of defenses the city has, from physical to ranged militia. You’ll want to take note of these icons before assaulting the location to ensure you can take appropriate steps to use the correct military forces to battle it.

When you get close to the village, the militia will appear, and you’ll need to battle against them to take the victory. Once they’ve fallen, keep your military forces close to the village, and you take control of it. After you have it, you can do whatever you want with the village and begin constructing the next arm of your territory.