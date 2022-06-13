Ark: Survival Evolved’s latest map, Fjordur, has finally been released. The Nordic-inspired map features distinct biomes, regions, and a teleport region similar to the mechanic of the Genesis 1 map. Fjordur’s massive alpine regions are filled with dinos loved and feared, and it’s also brought with it a series of new dinosaurs for players to tame. The smallest of these, the Fjordhawk, is a shoulder pet and possibly one of the more useful ones to be added.

What the Fjordhawk does in Ark: Survival Evolved

Image via Studio Wildcard

This small shoulder-based bird is a utility-type tame. Like other shoulder-pets, it will remain on your Survivor’s character model until you remove it, die, or log off. Unlike the shoulder-pets of Aberration, the Fjordhawk doesn’t do much in the way of lighting up, and it’s not a thief like the Pegomastax or Ichthyornis. What it does do however is attack enemies if needed, and if you die, it will carry off your inventory and hunt you down to deliver it when you respawn. This is vital for the clumsier of us Survivors, or if you’re caught off guard in a PvP situation. However, as it is a small creature, its HP isn’t very high, meaning they can easily be killed and you’ll lose not only your loot but your pet as well.

The Fjordhawk is also able to sense injured creatures in its vicinity, as well as the presence of death or item caches on the ground. The overlay can be disabled if you find it annoying. It’s also invulnerable when you have it on your shoulder, but once you’ve removed it or you’ve died, it’s fair game to the rest of the world.

How to tame the Fjordhawk in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Fjordhawk is a passive tame. This means that you should not knock it out and tame it as you would other dinosaurs. For the Fjordhawk you’ll have to approach a Fjordhawk to get its attention and then kill larger and heavier dinosaurs to tame it. If the drag weight is very high, the Fjordhawk will tame much faster. Higher drag-weight dinosaurs include the Rex, Brontos, and of course Gigas, but be careful because you might die in the process.

Once you’ve killed the dinosaur, the Fjordhawk will attack and consume the corpse and its taming bar will go up. Once tamed, Fjordhawks eat normal raw meat so make sure they have food in their inventory or they’ll starve.

