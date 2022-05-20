MultiVersus tests the might of your platform fighting skills, and sometimes, you may want to reward your competitors for putting it all out there. Giving toast, a regular breakfast item, can actually help with that. Here’s how to toast in MultiVersus.

When to toast in MultiVersus

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Toast is a way to reward players after a hard-fought battle. In the results screen, you’ll see the characters either celebrating or commiserating their loss. Above each character’s head, you’ll see a “Give Toast” tab. By giving the toast to your teammate or opponent, they will get a pat on the back for their stellar abilities during the match. This option also only appears after finishing a Best of Three, so you won’t be able to give toast after your first match; you’ll need to wait until the end.

Giving toast provides the intended player 25 gold, which can be used to buy new characters or more toast. On the top right of the screen, you’ll see how much toast you currently have. You can buy ten slices for 350 coins, but we’ve found you can earn them easily in the battle pass if you decide to subscribe to that (in the alpha, it’s already unlocked for you).

With this knowledge, you’ll be able to complete a daily mission that is given to you in MultiVersus.

Completing tasks in MultiVersus is important as it will give you all sorts of rewards in the battle pass. For example, dodging 100 attacks will give you 1,000 Premium Tokens. As you get more of this currency, you’ll gain new epic costumes, emotes, profile icons, banners, and of course toast. If you reach Level 50 in this particular battle pass, you’ll gain the Samurai costume for Batman, which looks imposing on the caped crusader. We can’t wait to see what’s in store from this game when it officially releases.