How to toggle Auto Battle and Auto Play in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

In this particular MMORPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you are able to have the game play itself for you. Auto battle and auto play can be enabled but you can turn it off if you want to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds yourself.

As easy as a single click

Auto battle and auto play can be easily turned on and off by a simple click of the auto button on the bottom of your screen. Next to the familiar UI on the bottom, there’s a blue symbol with two swords crossing each other. By clicking or tapping it, you can turn off auto battle and auto play in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

However, it can be quite helpful whenever there are fetch quests involved. Rather than having to find the quest giver by looking at a map and running your way towards them, auto play makes the process much easier and less time-consuming. In an MMO, you want to grind experience as fast as possible and auto play is certainly a way to make time-consuming quests less annoying. Maybe you can play Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom on your Nintendo Switch at the same time as Cross Worlds auto plays the more mundane quests.

This button also applies when you try to auto battle. If a fight is going poorly, click the two-sword button once more to regain control of the clash. You may also want to use a potion on the top left to heal your character as they face a mighty boss as well.

With more strategic classes like the witch, you may want to use auto battle less as you control which spells are being utilized at the right moments. You may also need to heal your teammates as the Engineer, so auto battling, in this case, may not be optimal. Thankfully, if you tire yourself out with battles in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, your progress will be saved and can be used on any of the game’s available platforms.