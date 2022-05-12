In any Pokémon game, the Pokémon you catch become vital partners with you through your journey. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, many of the Pokémon you catch were the ones you discovered in the wild and learned about them as you documented the first Poké Dex for the Hisuia region. You’ll have the chance to bring them with you to other compatible Pokémon games by transferring them over to Pokémon Home. Here’s what you need to know about how to transfer from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Home.

How to transfer Pokémon from Legends: Arceus to Home

When you’re ready to transfer your Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Home, you want to make sure you have the 2.0 update for Pokémon Home. Without this update, these two applications cannot connect. Pokémon Legends: Arceus became capable of connecting to Pokémon Home following the 2.0 update. After you’ve updated it, the two should work. We also recommend double-checking the Pokémom Home account on your Nintendo Switch to ensure it’s the correct account.

You then want to make sure your Pokémon Legends: Arceus account has connected to Pokémon Home. Once Pokémon Home’s 2.0 update has been downloaded to your device, this will be available. Any save data available on your Nintendo Switch will appear on your Pokémon Home application. You can then view all of the Pokémon you’ve caught from the Hisuia region and see them available in their pastures.

You can then select any Pokémon in your pasture and bring them over to Pokémon Home. If there’s a Pokémon you have on your trainer, place them in a pasture before connecting to Pokémom Home.

After a Pokémon makes its way over to Pokémon Home, you can freely place it in other Pokémon games, namely Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl or Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, it’s important to note that if you bring a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus into these games, it will be inside a Strange Ball, and it will contain a different moveset than it was initially using. Not every Pokémon will be available to go into other games. They will need to have a Poké Dex entry available for those Pokémon, or even the base forms.