Commissions are the more basic missions you can choose to complete in My Time at Sandrock. These are available at the Commerce Guild Store, and you can pick as many as you want, so long as you see them posted. We recommend regularly grabbing these as they’re a good way to expand your relationships with the citizens of Sandrock, increase your experience as a Builder, and earn Gols. In this guide, we cover how to turn in Commission missions in My Time at Sandrock.

How to turn in Commission missions

Whenever you select a Commission mission in My Time at Sandrock, you’re completing this task for a specific character in the town. You can see who it is by Going to your Mission tabs and selecting the Commission name. For example, for this Sandrock Commission, we need to give Elsie five orders of Glass.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first thing you need to do is make sure you have all of the required items for the commission in your inventory. You won’t be able to turn them in when you’re ready to complete the order if you don’t. After collecting them all in your inventory, you need to find the NPC associated with the quest. For ours, we need to find Elsie. Thankfully, you can find their location on your map to know where you need to go.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After learning their location, you can rush over to speak with them and offer them the items they wanted you to make for their quest. The option to give them the items for the Commission will be the first option when you speak with them. After turning in the Commission, you’ll have completed the quest, and you receive all of the rewards offered in the Commission’s quest reward tab. You want to make sure you give them the quality they posted for their quest.