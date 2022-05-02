While there are plenty of people that enjoy taking their games very seriously, Nintendo acknowledges the casual community in each of their games. The various games in Nintendo Switch Sports may have their competitive backgrounds, but at the end of the day, these are casual games for the family to play. Here is how to turn off Pro Leagues in Nintendo Switch Sports’ global play.

After you play ten matches of any of the sports in Nintendo Switch Sports, you will unlock Pro League play for that game. By default, you will be matched with players at around the same skill level as you during this time to help you climb the competitive ladder.

To turn this off for a more casual approach to online play, open up Options on Spocco Square. The gear icon is located at the bottom right of the screen. Go to User Settings and then select Pro League Settings.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On this menu you will see a list of all individual sports in the game. If you want to climb ranks in any of the sports, keep it on, but if you do not want to continually play against people taking the game seriously, set that sport’s Pro League to paused. You will not gain or lose rank while paused, and will be placed against other players not currently playing competitively for a more friendly experience.