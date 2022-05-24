For some people, Minecraft is still their favorite game, and they want to play it absolutely everywhere. Luckily, for the most part, you can do that by playing on your phone or laptop anywhere you go. However, sometimes you will run into areas like your school or workplace that will have systems in place that will block you from being able to play. Here is how to get around that.

How to unblock Minecraft at school or work

If you are trying to access Minecraft while at school or work, first, we advise making sure you won’t get in trouble for doing so or don’t get caught. If you need to download the game, whatever store you are trying to access it in is likely blocked, especially if you are at a school. For this situation, you will need to have a VPN. Ones we recommend trying are NordVPN or ExpressVPN, but both will require you to subscribe to their service. Do not download a free VPN on the internet that you do not trust.

After you have your VPN installed, you can create a private server in a different country for yourself that will allow you to access the store and download Minecraft as well as get into any server without issue from your school or work.

If you do not want to download the game, you can access Minecraft Classic in a browser. This is a very stripped-down version of Minecraft, so do not expect the full experience going in. It essentially is a Creative Mode that does not have any mobs or flying and is set in a small arena. That being said, you can build to your heart’s content and even invite some friends into your server to waste time while at school or work.