How to unlock all artifacts and their codes in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 brings back Artifacts, which were available in the first game. An artifact directly modifies the way you play the game, changing specific mechanics to make the gameplay a more harrowing experience. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to active Artifacts and all Artifact codes you can use in Risk of Rain 2.

How to activate Artifacts

To activate artifacts you need to get to the new hidden realm. You can do this by going to the Sky Meadow realm, underneath it. It should be partially underneath the main map area. There are nine cycle commands for you to input. The code changes based on what artifact you want to unlock. To find the correct codes for the artifacts, you need to visit different realms in the realm. They will have stone tablets with nine symbols on them. Whatever nine symbols you have, you input them at the computer on the bottom to enter the new hidden realm.

Go through the portal and you will find an item called an Artifact Reliquary. Interact with it and multiple enemies spawn in at your location. The enemies you defeat at the location will drop items that break away the shield that the location also spawns. After the shield goes away, you can take the artifact found at the location, based on the code you used to unlock it.

All Artifact codes

There are 16 artifacts and their respective stone tablet codes in total:

Artifact of Honor

Enemies only spawn in as elites.

Square Square Square Square Triangle Square Square Square Square

Artifact of Enigma

You spawn into the game with a piece of random equipment. Every time it activates, it becomes something different.

Diamond Square Square Triangle Square Triangle Circle Diamond Diamond

Artifact of Spite

When you kill an enemy they drop multiple bombs.

Triangle Circle Triangle Circle Circle Circle Triangle Circle Triangle

Artifact of Soul

Enemies now spawn wisps upon death.

Circle Square Circle Circle Diamond Circle Square Diamond Square

Artifact of Death

While in a party, if one of the players die, everyone dies.

Circle Circle Circle Square Triangle Square Circle Triangle Circle

Artifact of Vengeance

A spawn of yourself (the player) comes into the game every 10 minutes.

Diamond Square Square Diamond Circle Square Diamond Square Square

Artifact of Metamorphosis

You spawn into the game as a random survivor.

Diamond Square Circle Diamond Square Circle Diamond Square Circle

Artifact of Dissonance

The monsters in the game have the chance to appear outside of their usual environment.

Circle Square Square Square Square Square Square Square Circle

Artifact of Chaos

Both players and monsters now have friendly fire.76

Circle Triangle Circle Circle Triangle Circle Circle Triangle Circle

Artifact of Frailty

You now take twice as much fall damage, and it’s fatal.

Circle Circle Circle Triangle Circle Triangle Triangle Triangle Triangle

Artifact of Kin

There is only one enemy type per stage.

Circle Triangle Triangle Diamond Circle Triangle Diamond Diamond Circle

Artifact of Sacrifice

Monsters will now drop equipment on death, but there are no more chests in the game.

Triangle Triangle Triangle Triangle Triangle Triangle Triangle Diamond Triangle

Artifact of Evolution

Monsters will gain items as you progress through the stages.

Diamond Diamond Diamond Square Square Square Circle Circle Circle

Artifact of Glass

Allies now deal 500 percent more damage, but they have 10 percent health.

Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond

Artifact of Command

You now choose what items you get while playing.

Square Square Square Square Square Square Triangle Triangle Triangle

Artifact of Swarms

The enemy spawns have doubled, but their health has been halved.