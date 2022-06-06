How to unlock all artifacts and their codes in Risk of Rain 2
Make your run a more challenging adventure using Artifacts.
Risk of Rain 2 brings back Artifacts, which were available in the first game. An artifact directly modifies the way you play the game, changing specific mechanics to make the gameplay a more harrowing experience. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to active Artifacts and all Artifact codes you can use in Risk of Rain 2.
How to activate Artifacts
To activate artifacts you need to get to the new hidden realm. You can do this by going to the Sky Meadow realm, underneath it. It should be partially underneath the main map area. There are nine cycle commands for you to input. The code changes based on what artifact you want to unlock. To find the correct codes for the artifacts, you need to visit different realms in the realm. They will have stone tablets with nine symbols on them. Whatever nine symbols you have, you input them at the computer on the bottom to enter the new hidden realm.
Go through the portal and you will find an item called an Artifact Reliquary. Interact with it and multiple enemies spawn in at your location. The enemies you defeat at the location will drop items that break away the shield that the location also spawns. After the shield goes away, you can take the artifact found at the location, based on the code you used to unlock it.
All Artifact codes
There are 16 artifacts and their respective stone tablet codes in total:
Artifact of Honor
Enemies only spawn in as elites.
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Triangle
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
Artifact of Enigma
You spawn into the game with a piece of random equipment. Every time it activates, it becomes something different.
|Diamond
|Square
|Square
|Triangle
|Square
|Triangle
|Circle
|Diamond
|Diamond
Artifact of Spite
When you kill an enemy they drop multiple bombs.
|Triangle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Circle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Triangle
Artifact of Soul
Enemies now spawn wisps upon death.
|Circle
|Square
|Circle
|Circle
|Diamond
|Circle
|Square
|Diamond
|Square
Artifact of Death
While in a party, if one of the players die, everyone dies.
|Circle
|Circle
|Circle
|Square
|Triangle
|Square
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
Artifact of Vengeance
A spawn of yourself (the player) comes into the game every 10 minutes.
|Diamond
|Square
|Square
|Diamond
|Circle
|Square
|Diamond
|Square
|Square
Artifact of Metamorphosis
You spawn into the game as a random survivor.
|Diamond
|Square
|Circle
|Diamond
|Square
|Circle
|Diamond
|Square
|Circle
Artifact of Dissonance
The monsters in the game have the chance to appear outside of their usual environment.
|Circle
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Circle
Artifact of Chaos
Both players and monsters now have friendly fire.76
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
Artifact of Frailty
You now take twice as much fall damage, and it’s fatal.
|Circle
|Circle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
Artifact of Kin
There is only one enemy type per stage.
|Circle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Diamond
|Circle
|Triangle
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Circle
Artifact of Sacrifice
Monsters will now drop equipment on death, but there are no more chests in the game.
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Diamond
|Triangle
Artifact of Evolution
Monsters will gain items as you progress through the stages.
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Circle
|Circle
|Circle
Artifact of Glass
Allies now deal 500 percent more damage, but they have 10 percent health.
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
|Diamond
Artifact of Command
You now choose what items you get while playing.
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Square
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Triangle
Artifact of Swarms
The enemy spawns have doubled, but their health has been halved.
|Circle
|Circle
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Diamond
|Triangle
|Triangle
|Circle
|Circle