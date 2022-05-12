There are several characters you can play in Evil Dead: The Game. These characters have unique classes and abilities that make them standout choices for you to select to use against a Demon. Many of them are available once you start the game, but a handful requires you to unlock them through the Missions screen. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to unlock Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead) in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to unlock Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead)

In this Mission, you’ll be playing Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead), as you remember his girlfriend, Linda, who had to kill when she became a Deadite. You need to work your way across the game from the cabin towards the Bronson Cave to find her necklace and progress through the story.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After grabbing the necklace, the next step is to dig up Linda’s dead that Ash hid away following her death. You can find the shovel south of your current position in Bronson Cave at Circus Cages.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have the shovel, you need to continue south to the Demonic Treehouse region. Here, you will find Linda’s head, and you can dig it up with the shovel you retrieved.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With Linda’s head retrieved, you need to take it back to the toolshed to finish the job. However, multiple Deadites will spawn at this location and attack you. You have to fend off six of them, with the final Deadite being an elite and the toughest. We recommend making sure to conserve your ammunition and prepare for this fight.

Before you can make your way to the toolshed, you need to grab what supplies you can to survive the upcoming battle by making your way to the Payne Manor. It will be south of where you grabbed Linda’s head and fought off those Deadites.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After collecting everything you need from the Manor, the final location you need to visit is The Knowby Cabin and head inside of the toolshed.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive at the location, you won’t be able to enter the toolshed immediately. Instead, two Deadites block your path. There’s a standard one you need to fight, and Henrietta, one of the more powerful Demons you can fight in the game. Once you’ve beaten her, you can proceed inside the shed and then complete the mission, unlock Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead).