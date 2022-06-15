Casey Jones is one of the more significant protagonists in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) series. He’s one of the few humans working alongside the turtles, and you will have the chance to play as him in Shredder’s Revenge. You will need to do a certain thing before you have access to the character, as you can’t have him on your roster when you immediately start the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

How to get Casey Jones

The only way to unlock Casey Jones is to make it to the end of the Story Mode once on your account. You can do this using any character, by playing through a solo campaign, or by playing through the entire thing with your friends. Upon reaching the end, Casey Jones will be available regardless of how you complete the story mode. You can play through the Story Mode with him or try your luck at completing the Arcade Mode for those who want to test their skills at completing the game with a limited number of lives.

Of all the characters, Casey has the best overall stats. He has three stars in range, two in speed, and two in power. No other character has the same total stars, with Leonardo being the closest with two stars in each stat. We recommend unlocking Casey in the game’s Story Mode before making your way into Arcade mode, making him available for one of your party members.