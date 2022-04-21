Chums is an ancient god that has been locked away in the Mirror of Mysteries in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, it contains additional loot to grab to add to your growing collection, especially if you want to hunt down more legendary items. Eventually, you can add Chums to the Chaos Chamber rotation of bosses you can find. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Chums in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The only way to add Chums to the Chaos Chamber is by defeating him. You can fight against this ancient god by taking part in the Coiled Captors DLC, which you can access by buying this individually or purchasing the Season 1 pass for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Once you have the Coiled Captors DLC, you can enter the Dreamveil Overlook location to participate in the Mirror of Mysteries. Here, you’ll have to progress through the temple to release Chums and battle against it in the first mission.

Upon defeating Chums for the first time, he’ll be added to your Chaos Chamber runs. You can encounter him whenever you encounter a boss during these encounters, giving you a chance to obtain any legendary loot he may drop. You only have to beat Chums the first time, so you do not have to repeat the Mirror of Mysteries activity multiple times.