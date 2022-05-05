How to unlock Clippy items in Halo Infinite

With Halo Infinite adopting the game as a service model on the multiplayer side of the title, it is expected that new cosmetics and content will be continually added as time goes on. Among that content is undoubtedly going to be throwbacks to various Microsoft-owned properties. One of those items available during Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Lone Wolves is the iconic Clippy from Microsoft Office days in the past. Here is how to unlock his content.

Related: Is Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Battle Pass worth it? Answered

How to unlock the Clippy cosmetics in Halo Infinite

As of this writing, the Clippy items are not available in Halo Infinite, but you can preview them. The items are named “Clipster” and can be found under Weapon Emblems, Armor Emblems, Weapon Charms, and Nameplates. If you select any of the items, the description says that they are currently not available but will be later on in Season 2.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Whenever the items are made available, it is likely that you will have to pay Credits in the in-game store to acquire these items. They are not connected in any way to the Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass. Speaking speculatively, we would imagine the price for these would likely be between 500-1,000 Credits, but we do not know for sure. We will update this article when needed.