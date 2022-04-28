How to unlock Double Jump in Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 is a nifty mix of roguelite and Metroidvania. That means you’ll be unlocking new items which allow you to progress through the game’s vast castle. These Heirlooms give you abilities like an air dash or double jump. The double jump is one of the more useful tools and you’ll unlock it in the Kerguelen Plateau, the game’s third region. Let’s take a look at how to unlock it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As mentioned above, the double jump doesn’t come into play until you get to the Kerguelen Plateau. That means you’ll need to first takedown Estuary Lamech in Citadel Agartha and then beat The Void Beasts in Axis Mundi. Once you’ve arrived at the Plateau, you’ll need to find an area called the Far Shores. Rogue Legacy 2’s world is randomly generated, so we can’t tell you exactly where to go. That said, we’ve found your best bet is to head to the northeast part of the map. It’s not always there, but more often than not you’ll find it.

When you arrive, you’ll see the knight that’s been tracking your journey since its beginning. Feel free to talk to him for some lore, but your main objective is to use your spin kick ability to jump across the lake. As you can see in the screenshot above, there are several lanterns you can use to kick across resting right on the surface of the water.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’re across, interact with the Heirloom statue and you’ll be introduced to the double jump trials. These serve as something of a tutorial on how to use the ability, so pay attention to what the game is telling you. Finish the jumping puzzles and the few bouts of combat and you’ll be able to use the double jump out in the open world.