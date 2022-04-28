How to unlock Echo’s Boots in Rogue Legacy 2

Spin kicks are one of your bread-and-butter skills in Rogue Legacy 2. You can use them to attack enemies from above; however, there’s also a key upgrade to unlock in the form of an Heirloom. Echo’s Boots give you the ability to spin kick off of objects and reset your air dash. This is key for several of the game’s platforming puzzles and is needed to progress past the Citadel Agartha area on your way to Axis Mundi. Let’s take a look at how to unlock it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you exit Citadel Agartha toward the east, you’ll end up in the area you see in the screenshot above. If you try to continue going east, you’ll run into a roadblock. To get past this point, you’ll need to use the teal lanterns in the connecting area. As you can see in the screenshot, there are several lanterns that you can spin kick off of. If you carefully use them to move toward the top right of the area, you’ll find a hidden door. Go into this door and follow it up.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Eventually, you’ll come to the spot in the screenshot above. If you try to keep going up through the tower, you won’t be able to keep going. Instead, use the black roots on the right side of the tower to spin kick to the top. Then, drop back down the left side of the tower to access the Heirloom trial. This will ask you to complete a series of relatively simple platforming puzzles that teach how to use Echo’s Boots effectively. Once you pass the trials, you can move on with the game and start tackling the Axis Mundi area.