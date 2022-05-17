How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile – Chips and Pieces

Fade is one of the several characters you can choose to unlock while playing Apex Legends Mobile, and he’s exclusive to the mobile game. You’ll have a handful of ways to unlock him to use him against other Legends. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile.

How to unlock Fade

There are two ways you can go about unlocking Fade for Apex Legends Mobile. The first method is by playing the game during the Prime Time battle pass, which is available until June 14. You can find Fade Pieces available on the Bonus section of the battle pass, free to everyone who plays Apex Legends Mobile. You will need to progress through the battle pass, leveling it up, and earn Fade Pieces. You need 10 Fade Pieces to unlock this character and add them to your Legend roster. Of the two methods, this will take the longest.

The second way to go about this is purchasing Syndicate Gold, precisely 750. You can do this from the Apex Legends Store, and it will cost real-world money to add it to your account. Once you have at least 750 Syndicate Gold, you can go into the Legends menu, select Fade, and add them to your account.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re looking to have access to Fade immediately, going with Syndicate Gold is likely the best method. However, if you prefer to play through the game and level up, the Prime Time battle pass is available to everyone downloading Apex Legends Mobile before June 14. You need to work your way through these Bonus battle pass levels, but it is free.