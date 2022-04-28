How to unlock Fast Travel in Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2’s world is massive. There are six different zones to explore, each of which has several randomly-generated rooms filled with enemies. Each time you start a new run, you’ll need to make your way through entire zones before you get back to making progress. Unless, of course, you unlock the game’s fast travel mechanic. Let’s take a look at how you can get the ability to warp around the map.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fast travel in Rogue Legacy 2 takes the form of pizza delivery. Once you clear Citadel Agartha (the first zone in the game), you’ll progress to Axis Mundi. Halfway through this zone, you’ll see a door in the wall that’s advertised as a pizza parlor. Head inside and talk to the lady manning the “desk.” She will tell you that she has the ability to keep up with the shifting world and can help you do the same.

Once she leaves, you need to head toward any teleportation platform at the start of a zone. The closest to this location is The Sun Tower, which is to the room north of the pizza shop. At this point, you can’t really do anything there, but it might be worth unlocking immediately so you can easily come back. Either way, when you find a new teleporter, the pizza delivery person will be waiting for you. Talk to her and she will permanently unlock the teleporter for a fee of 1,750 gold. Considering how much time it takes to get back to those teleporters, we consider this well worth the asking price.