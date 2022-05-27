Within the multiple stages you’ll play in Vampire Survivors are a variety of modes that alter the gameplay of a run. There’s Hurry Mode, which cuts the total time of a run in half (the 30-minute Reaper will appear at 15 minutes, for example), and then there’s Hyper Mode. Hyper Mode changes a few stats in a run that are pretty important — the MoveSpeed of both your character and all enemies increases significantly and projectile speed. Furthermore, more enemies will spawn than in a normal run, which brings greater experience gains and potential loot drops. This mode is important for grinding out gold, so here’s how to unlock Hyper Mode in Vampire Survivors.

Hyper Mode is unlocked in various ways, dependent on the stage. Here are the unlock requirements:

Mad Forest : Defeat the Giant Blue Venus that spawns at 25 minutes

: Defeat the Giant Blue Venus that spawns at 25 minutes Inlaid Library : Defeat the Wizard that spawns at 25 minutes

: Defeat the Wizard that spawns at 25 minutes Dairy Plant: Defeat the Sword Guardian that spawns at 25 minutes

Defeat the Sword Guardian that spawns at 25 minutes Gallo Tower: Defeat the Giant Crab that spawns at 25 minutes

Defeat the Giant Crab that spawns at 25 minutes Il Molise: Automatically unlocked when you unlock any other Hyper Mode

Automatically unlocked when you unlock any other Hyper Mode Green Acres: Automatically unlocked when you unlock two Hyper Modes

Automatically unlocked when you unlock two Hyper Modes The Bone Zone: Automatically unlocked when you unlock three Hyper Modes

Automatically unlocked when you unlock three Hyper Modes Moongolow: Automatically unlocked when you unlock four Hyper Modes

You can toggle Hyper Mode on and off from the Stage Select screen. When you do this, it will display on the left-hand side the bonuses to your Gold, Luck, and Enemy Health. These Hyper Modes are typically where you will find the most success grinding out gold for your PowerUp Selection upgrades. However, be extra careful of strategies that may have worked on normal mode not working for Hyper Mode — increased spawn count and speed means that some enemies will be able to bypass certain strategies.