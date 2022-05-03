How to unlock more weapons and spells in Loot River

Loot River is a tough game, and you’ll want to make sure you’re well-equipped as you progress through the game’s procedurally-generated dungeons filled with ever-shifting platforms. At first, you’ll only have access to two weapons and one spell, but by talking with the right NPCs, you can unlock even more stuff to help you get through the game.

Both weapons and spells are bought using Knowledge — a currency akin to Souls in Dark Souls or Cells in Dead Cells. You can gather Knowledge by fighting enemies, opening chests, or completing certain levels within a tight time limit. You also lose all Knowledge upon death, so tread carefully if you’re carrying a ton at once. At the end of each level, you’ll return to the Sanctuary, where you’ll be able to purchase new pieces of equipment.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For weapons, you’ll talk to Freya, the heavily-armored knight who can be found to the right of the crystalline structure at the center of the Sanctuary. If you’re looking for spells, talk to Rupert, who is in the northwest corner of the Sanctuary, to the left of the giant, partially in-ground head.

If you choose to purchase an item from one of these NPCs, you’ll be taken to an unlock screen featuring a flowchart that shows what you have unlocked, as well as what you can purchase. Many weapons and spells require you to have unlocked several lower-tier ones before you can purchase them, so keep that in mind if you’re looking to unlock every weapon/spell the game has to offer.