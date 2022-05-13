Pablo Simon Bolivar is one of the several characters you can play in Evil Dead: The Game. He’s a Survivor who can significantly benefit your team. However, to unlock multiple characters you have at the start of the game, you need to unlock him. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to unlock Pablo Simon Bolivar in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to unlock Pablo Simon Bolivar

You need to work your way through the available missions and reach It’s Not Gonna Let Us Go! by first completing If You Love Someone … Set Them Free … With a Chainsaw, Party Down!, and Kill ‘Em All.

You need to make your way to the car when you begin the mission and head to Camp Green Bird to the east of your starting location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive at the location, you will find multiple Deadites roaming the area. Attack them to bring to them you. You need to clear them out before you can investigate the site. On the picnic table will be Ash Williams’ chainsaw when you do. With no note or direction for you to find Ash, your next stop will be to head to El Brujo’s hut to help track him down. You can find it to the east of your location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There will be five Deadites waiting for you when you arrive at the hut. Unfortunately, no one was there to greet you. Instead, you’ll need to find the amulet El Brujo used to speak with you inside the hut. When you find it, it directs you to head to Railway Loop to see Ash’s possessed hand, and it should lead you to him. Railway Loop is to the north of your location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to head to another location within the Railway Loop when you arrive. The amulet you put on at El Brujo’s hut partially makes it difficult for Deadites to find you, allowing you to slip past them. However, you can still charge headfirst and eliminate them to read the possessed hand. Both are workable options.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you find the hand, it will run away from you. You have to find it to the north of your position at Dead End. The location of the hand has a Demi-Eligos protecting it, one of the more brutal Demons you need to find in the game. You want to keep your distance and land headshots or get closer to using your melee attack to make short work of it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’re inside, grab as much gear as you can carry and prepare to find Ash. When you’re ready, interact with the hand, and it will point you to the west at Jake’s Gas ‘n Go. You can find Ash there.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

He needs gas for the car, and once you fill it up, the two of you can get out of there. You can find it to the northwest of your location, at the Wadesboro Junkyard.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you grab that gas can, there will be two more you need to find in Shockley Auto. Grab both of those, and then you can return to Ash at Jake’s Gas ‘n Go, where you will fill up the car and drive out to the east side of the map, and complete it.