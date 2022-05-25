How to unlock Solar 3.0 Aspects, Fragments, and abilities in Destiny 2

Solar 3.0 is here, and while certain classes seem to gain more advantages from it than others, the rework has significantly shaken up the meta. However, when you first load into the game, you won’t have access to all the Fragments or Grenades available. Depending on how much you leveled up specific classes, you might also be missing jumps, Supers, and other abilities.

Whether you’re a veteran or New Light, you will need to spend at least 75,000 Glimmer to unlock all the Fragments. Head to the Tower and make your way to Ikora Rey on the right-hand side of the zone (the left portion on the Director). Speak to her to open her vendor menu and select the “Grow your Solar Light powers” submenu.

If you see ability icons without checkmarks in Ikora’s menu, there are some abilities in that category you’ll need to purchase. Standard abilities like grenades, jumps, etc., cost 3,000 Glimmer per, but any Fragments you’re missing are a whopping 25,000 Glimmer. When I loaded into the game, I was missing five Fragments, so I was suddenly out 125,000 Glimmer.

There are a few ways to make easy Glimmer. First is going to Master Rahool in the central tower area and trading 20 planetary materials for 10,000 Glimmer at a time. If you don’t have too many of those, you may have some Rainmaker consumable items in your inventory. Those items make it possible for precision kills to explode into a pile of about 1,000 Glimmer at a time. The Glimmershard consumable is available via the Eververse store if you’re out of Rainmaker items. With Glimmershard active, every boss killed can spawn a shower of Glimmer. If you don’t have access to any of these options, head into any activity in the game and play for about a half-hour or so. You’ll come across a few thousand Glimmer in that time, no sweat.