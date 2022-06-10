Your character’s gear in Mario Strikers: Battle League will change up their stats and make them better in some areas of the game. That being said, it is not always a positive in all areas. However, this will change up their looks and be a good thing for their performance more than a bad. Setting yourself as a true warrior on the field will demand more respect from your opponents. Here is how to unlock the Bushido Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

How to get the Bushido Gear in Mario Strikers: Battle League

To unlock the Bushido Gear set in Mario Strikers: Battle League, you will need to complete the Championship Cup on Normal difficulty. You can not go straight to this cup if you want the gear, though. First, you must beat the Cannon, Chain, Turbo, Muscle, and Trick cups before the final Championship Cup unlocks.

Each Cup Battle is set up like a double elimination tournament, so each round is a best-of-three matchup that you will have to overcome on your path. Once you beat the Championship Cup, you can purchase the Bushido Gear in the Gear Settings section for 300 coins each, or 1,200 coins in total, a bit more expensive than the normal gear.

Here is the entire Bushido Gear set and the stat changes they give:

Bushido Helmet – +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Technique

Bushido Bracers – +4 Technique, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing

Bushido Armor – +4 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique

Bushido Sandals – +4 Speed, -1 Strength, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, -1 Technique

While there are a lot of numbers in the stats above, because of the big bonuses and several small bonuses each piece gives, they come out to give +1 to Passing, Technique, Strength, and Speed when all equipped. However, this also will take your Shooting down by four points, so there is a trade-off.